Baskets case

Because of the production schedule of "Baskets," Minnesota comedian Louie Anderson wasn't eligible for this year's Emmy competition, but that isn't keeping him from the talk-show circuit. He's a guest on "Live With Kelly and Ryan." Anderson hasn't spent much time in his native state this year, but knowing how homesick the comic gets, that should change soon.

9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Still wonderful

I'm still waiting for "Stranger Things" to hand "Back to the Future's" Lea Thompson a meaty role. In the meantime, the Rochester native is headlining "Iconic 80's With Lea Thompson," a week's worth of favorites from the decade with the host answering questions between screenings. The lineup kicks off with "Some Kind of Wonderful" and "Casual Sex?" both of which feature the Minnesota star.

7 p.m., HDNET Movies

All-star eater

Former NFL cornerback Eddie Jackson has traded in his shoulder pads for an apron. The 2015 winner of "Food Network Star" now brings his appetite to "Yum and Yummer," a new series in which the amiable host tackles decadent dishes, starting with brioche French toast and massive hot dogs.

8 p.m., Cooking Channel

Neal Justin