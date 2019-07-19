Car talk

It’s hard to make a stand-up comic laugh. But Jerry Seinfeld seems genuinely amused in the new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” as Eddie Murphy recalls his early days performing in a Chinese restaurant, Melissa Villaseñor tries out her impression of Sandra Bullock playing dominoes and Matthew Broderick gets booted from an upscale clothing store. Watching these masters crack each other up is the main reason “Coffee” is still fresh.

Now streaming on Netflix

The innocence project

Liz Garbus may not have the answer to “Who Killed Garrett Phillips?” but the award-winning director is convinced that it wasn’t Oral “Nick” Hillary. Her two-part documentary sets out to prove that the small-town, Jamaican-born soccer coach was wrongly accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s child. As is her custom, Garbus, who also helmed “Bobby Fischer Against the World,” gets amazing access.

7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, HBO

Second city

“South Side” takes stereotypes about life in a big city and turns them on their heads. That means the “hustlers” are trying to make an extra buck peddling flavored popcorn on the street and a science whiz gets ignored by a mom who only cares about the son who can dribble a basketball. Everything in this new sitcom pops, including the catchy theme song.

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central

Neal Justin