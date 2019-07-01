Food for thought

"The Good, the Bad, the Hungry" centers on the rivalry between the most celebrated chowhounds from the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Watching competitors Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi wolf down wieners isn't the only gross sight. In between bites, this "30 for 30" documentary has a lot to say about hustlers and racists.

7 p.m., ESPN

Footloose

In a recent interview with the Star Tribune, Jane Fonda said fans are still crazy about her 1967 film "Barefoot in the Park," based on the late Neil Simon's hit play. The chemistry between Robert Redford and Fonda, who will discuss her film career this Saturday at the Ordway, is still electric. See her interview at startribune.com/variety.

7 p.m., Retro

All that glitters

In "Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room," the comic compares men to dolphins, a species that should be enjoyed only on holiday. And that's one of the kinder things she has to say about the gender. Ryan does take time to bash Meghan Markle and Melania Trump, but they get off easy compared with anyone having a Y chromosome.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin