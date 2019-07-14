Hanks for the memories

Since "From the Earth to the Moon" premiered way back in 1998, I had forgotten that future senator Al Franken is in one of the very first scenes, playing a highly skeptical science adviser. I had also forgotten just how much patriotic spirit flows through all 12 episodes. It's a wonder executive producer Tom Hanks didn't introduce each episode wrapped in a giant American flag. HBO's remastered version of the miniseries is now available for streaming and an all-day marathon will air Saturday on HBO2.

Now streaming on HBO Now

Good golly, Miss Molly

Dora the Explorer has nothing on "Molly of Denali," an equally inquisitive youngster who does her poking around on a reservation in Alaska. The series is getting a lot of attention as the first kids' show to star a Native American character, but the 11-minute escapades also deserve credit for being supersmart and engaging.

8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

The joke's on her

Minnesota comedian Melissa Peterman is always impressive when guest-starring on game shows. Now she's hosting one of her own. In a revamped version of "Punchline," the "Reba" co-star will supervise as two teams of comics compete to see who can do a better job of riffing off the day's headlines. The weeknight show is getting a trial run on Fox-owned stations across the country.

8 p.m., WFTC, Ch. 29

Neal Justin