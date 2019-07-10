Don’t call it a comeback

Aziz Ansari hasn’t appeared on TV much since an anonymous writer accused him early last year of sexual misconduct on a date. But the comedian did hit the comedy clubs, including Acme Comedy Co. in Minneapolis last October. A performance from that tour was captured on camera by Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze for “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” the comic’s first stand-up special in four years.

Now streaming on Netflix

Bad love

The new docu-series “Killer Affair” focuses on crimes of infidelity and passion, starting with a Texas case that has as many twists and turns as an episode of “General Hospital.” The episode is pretty tawdry, but if you’re watching something called “Killer Affair,” that’s probably what you want.

7 p.m., Oxygen

Small-town news

The parents in “Family Reunion” are so convinced it “takes a village” that they move to rural Georgia, just so their kids can experience some tough love from their old-school grandparents. There’s not a lot of belly laughs in this sitcom’s premiere, but scenes of dancing in the park and bonding over Southern food will put a smile on your face.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin