All-star roster

Tracy Morgan will never pass for a professional athlete, but it should be great fun watching him host the “2019 ESPY Awards,” which will honor Celtics legend Bill Russell. Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has three nominations, including breakthrough athlete.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Race against time

For the “Battle of the ’80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff,” KITT gets out of the garage long enough to compete against the “A-Team’s” motor van and one of the motorcycles from “ChiPs.” The only thing that could make this race more compelling is a last-minute addition of the General Lee.

Swamp land

“Florida Girls” ignores the glitzy Miami scene in favor of small-town USA where the trailer-trash characters are too busy popping open another beer to bother putting on pants. Creator and star Laura Chinn, a former writer/producer for “The Mick,” gets you rooting for her underdogs, even when they’re too drunk to care.

9 p.m., Pop TV

Neal Justin