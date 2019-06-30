Do what you wanna do

The importance of "In Living Color" was explored in the 2018 page turner "Homey Don't Play That!" and a recent oral history in the Hollywood Reporter. But there's no better way to appreciate the show's legacy than to actually watch it. The Inspire network has a three-hour marathon of repeats with Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez all pushing the envelope before they were superstars.

7 p.m., Aspire

The friend zone

For the third season of "Divorce," exes Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church) are being rather civil to each other as they embark on new relationships. That's good news for them — and bad news for viewers. The calm waters don't leave a lot of opportunity for comic conflict. Thank goodness for wild and welcome outbursts from scene stealers Molly Shannon and Amy Sedaris.

9 p.m., HBO

Justice for all?

"Call Her Ganda" revolves around a seemingly open-and-shut murder case, but when the victim is a Filipina trans woman and the accused is a U.S. Marine, justice is far from a certainty. PJ Raval's documentary has as much to say about mistreatment of the transgender community as it does about the relationship between the United States and the Philippines.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin