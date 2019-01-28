She's the boss

Minneapolis-based rapper Lizzo makes an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she'll most likely chat about her new single, "Juice." Let's hope she also takes time in the green room to update fellow guest Courteney Cox on what's shaking in the Twin Cities, where the "Friends" star taped her cameo in Bruce Springsteen's 1984 video for "Dancing in the Dark."

4 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Gimme a break

The Minnesota Vikings didn't give us much to smile about this season, but maybe you'll forget their shortcomings during "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019," a countdown of the top 10 ads during the big game, hosted by Boomer Esiason and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Daniela Ruah.

7 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Raisin in the sun

If you're looking for a saucier version of "Murder, She Wrote," try "Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate," the first of three films featuring a recently retired public relations whiz who turns to amateur sleuthing in a small town. Ashley Jensen, the secret weapon in Ricky Gervais' "Extras," stars.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Neal Justin