Paper tigers

"Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists" celebrates an era when newspaper columnists were as powerful as mayors and social media stars, not to mention a lot more colorful. The film takes you through Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill's biggest hits — and errors — with the help of worshipers including Tom Brokaw, Shirley MacLaine and Spike Lee.

7 p.m., HBO

L.A. story

If James Ellroy had decided to tell a coherent tale about the seedy side of Los Angeles in the 1960s, he might have come up with "I Am the Night." It's an addictive if sometimes cornball miniseries about a lost teenager and a disgraced journalist who cross paths with a creepy socialite who may be responsible for the Black Dahlia murder. For every juicy bit of dialogue, there's a real groaner, but director Patty Jenkins and her "Wonder Woman" star Chris Pine always leave you with the impression that you're listening to the Gospel According to Billy Wilder.

8 p.m., TNT

A little less conversation

Eugene Jarecki takes viewers on the ultimate rock 'n' roll road trip in "The King," a documentary that revolves around visiting Elvis Presley's old haunts in the late legend's 1963 Rolls-Royce. The film works best when celebrities such as Emmylou Harris and Ethan Hawke wax poetic, but the journey stalls every time Jarecki forces Presley's legacy to serve as an allegory for modern times.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin