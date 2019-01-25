Moving on up

“Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ ” shows off one of the most animated performers in stand-up comedy, as Seales twerks, mugs, struts, dances and cheers her way through a highly charged routine in front of an intimate, mostly black female audience.

9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Ladies first

Megan Mullally hosts the “The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards,” which features a number of intriguing showdowns that will help determine favorites in the Oscars race. All eyes will be on the best-actress category with a field that includes Oscar nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy, plus Emily Blunt.

7 p.m. Sunday, TNT and TBS

Brothers, where art thou?

For the first half-hour, “Three Identical Strangers” seems more like an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” than a CNN documentary, with its feel-good tale about three men who discover they are triplets late into their teenage years. But the movie suddenly grows dark as the brothers learn that their separation was part of a psychological experiment with deep, and perhaps, cruel repercussions.

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

