Shadow of a doubt

If you didn’t catch the Minnesota Opera’s original production of “Doubt” back in 2013, now is your chance. PBS will present a national broadcast of the critically acclaimed production at Ordway Center as part of its “Great Performances” series. The opera is based on John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award-winning play, which also became a movie that received Oscar nominations for its four stars: Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Anything for a laugh

No sitcom in the past four years has delivered more solid laughs per minute than “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which has just dropped its final seven episodes. Creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock exit as they entered, using every weapon in their well-stocked comedy arsenal. Some of the material feels dated — do we really need a one-hour spoof of “Sliding Doors”? — but the brilliant cast, led by the unsinkable Ellie Kemper, makes every zinger feel fresh as a daisy.

Now streaming on Netflix

Kemper

Tick tock

If your favorite segments on “The Daily Show” are the field reports, you’ll want to check out “Soft Focus With Jena Friedman,” whose host somehow maintains a straight face as each guest gets hoisted by his or her own petard. In the second-season premiere, political activist John McAfee appears blissfully unaware that the bomb is ticking below his feet.

11 p.m. Friday, Adult Swim

Dear landlord

I’m not a big fan of “Rent,” but I fully support each network effort to bring the thrill of live theater to the masses. Brandon Victor Dixon, Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher help share the fact that a year consists of 525,600 minutes.

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin