Identity crisis

In "The Many Sides of Jane," a 28-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho, bravely shares how Dissociative Identity Disorder has affected her dating life and relationship with her two children. You'll meet her personas, including an 11-year-old tomboy and a 17-year-old party girl, all coping in their own way with the abuse afflicted on her as a child. The most heartbreaking aspect of this six-part series is how Jane's mother has a hard time accepting her child's challenges.

9 p.m., A&E

Dust in the wind

NPR and "Frontline" have teamed up for "Coal's Deadly Dust," an investigation into the rise of a certain form of black-lung disease that has plagued miners across Appalachia. Reporter Howard Berkes spent six years in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania interviewing victims and uncovering how the government failed to respond to their needs.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Less is more

Conan O'Brien used his three-month hiatus from late-night TV to launch a podcast and embark on a tour, which included a sidesplitting stop in Minneapolis. Now "Conan" is back, this time in a new half-hour format with a stronger emphasis on comedic bits. That means no band, but still plenty of big-name guests, starting with Tom Hanks.

10 p.m., TBS

Neal Justin