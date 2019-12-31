The cowboy way

In “Deputy,” Bill Hollister, a fifth-generation lawman who has watched way too many westerns, becomes the “accidental” sheriff of Los Angeles County, offering him numerous opportunities to bring his frontier-like formula for justice to the urban streets. It’s hard to decide what’s more laughable — the dime-novel dialogue or the fact that bad guys can fire dozens of bullets at our modern-day John Wayne without leaving a scratch.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Trapped

“Surviving R. Kelly,” one of the more influential programs of 2019, has a sequel. “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” explores the aftermath of the documentary, which included threats to the survivors who spoke out. The three-part series also looks at the Chicago R&B artist’s recent legal battles.

8 p.m., Lifetime

The game is a foot

You feel for the patients in “My Feet Are Killing Me,” a new docuseries about two doctors’ most challenging cases. That doesn’t mean the series is easy to watch. By the time the cameras zoomed in for the sixth time to show the damage caused by the funkiest fungus you can imagine, I had to tune out.

9 p.m., TLC

Neal Justin