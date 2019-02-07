Coming out of the dark
Producers behind the reboot of "One Day at a Time" showed their smarts by recruiting Gloria Estefan to sing the theme song. Their second smartest move? Inviting the Grammy winner to guest star as Rita Moreno's estranged sister in the third-season premiere. The sitcom can still get bogged down with its forced political table talk, but watching the two musical legends bicker between verses of "Ave Maria" will get you on your feet.
Now streaming on Netflix
Royal pair
For all I know, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson invest in hours of rehearsals, but you wouldn't know it by the way they approach hosting duties on "2 Dope Queens." Whether they're challenging Lupita Nyong'o to a hairstyling contest or mooning over a bemused Daniel Radcliffe, the besties exhume an off-the-cuff vibe that makes viewers feel like they just scored an invite to the cool kids' slumber party.
10 p.m. Friday, HBO
Never go down the drain
You may still be throwing a temper tantrum over "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" being excluded from the Oscar race, but Fred Rogers would have been the first to shrug off the snub. It's impossible to watch Morgan Neville's loving tribute to the "Neighborhood" host without coming away with the same sunny-side-up attitude.
7 p.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2 and HBO
I'm coming up
Kendrick Lamar may lead the field of nominees for "The 61st Annual Grammy Awards," but the spotlight will largely be on the ladies, starting with host Alicia Keys. Performers include Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and a promising newcomer named Diana Ross.
7 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4
