How about love

The most moving moments of last year's Tony Awards came when teenagers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took the stage to sing "Seasons of Love," just four months after a shooting spree took the lives of 17 fellow students and teachers. The documentary "Song of Parkland" looks at the heroic preparations leading up to that unforgettable performance.

6 p.m., HBO

See a little light

Those with the winter blues can warm up with the "Minnesota Original" special "Rock the Garden 2013," which looks back at the Twin Cities summer rock fest with a lineup of local favorites, including Low and Bob Mould. The celebration is only 30 minutes, which means you only get highlights, but the former Hüsker Dü frontman will be going the distance in St. Paul March 30-31 with performances at the Palace Theatre and the Turf Club.

7 p.m., TPT MN

Get your motor running

If you're still trying to get the bad taste of "Holmes & Watson" out of your mouth, re-watch "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby," the souped-up comedy that first brought Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly together. The cast of the 2006 film includes current Oscar nominee Amy Adams and was directed by Adam McKay, whose latest movie, "Vice," is up for best picture.

10:30 p.m., E!

Neal Justin