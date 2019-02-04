Spill the whine

Roseanne Barr may have been excised from the screen, but her spirit is trying to live on in "American Housewife," which moves back to Tuesday nights with a new episode in which mom of three Katie (Katy Mixon) rants and raves about her husband's desire to do the family's taxes. Katie Otto may have Roseanne Conner's bluster, but her gripes seem trivial; so does everything else in this sitcom.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

I'll take you there

"American Soul" uses "Soul Train" the way "American Dreams" leaned on "American Bandstand," with a music show as the backdrop to troubled times. Like its predecessor, the new drama is a poor excuse for a history class — but a blast whenever a modern-day star slips into the persona of a legend. Keep an eye out for Bobby Brown channeling Rufus Thomas and Kelly Rowland giving Gladys Knight her props through a heart-melting version of "Midnight Train to Georgia."

8 p.m., BET

Till ads do us part

Sometimes booking a great band just isn't good enough. "My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera" has the famed planner supervising nuptials across the country, with cameras capturing the action live. The eight-part series kicks off in Southern California (natch!) but stay tuned for Feb. 26, when Jennifer Jones and Rob Ronnenberg tie the knot in Byron, Minn.

9 p.m., Lifetime

Neal Justin