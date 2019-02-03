Road movie

Film critic Elvis Mitchell plays the part of learned mentor in "Elvis Goes There," a new series in which he chats with esteemed directors on the road. In the premiere, the journalist discovers how London inspires Paul Feig ("Bridesmaids"). In a future episode, our tour guide gets a chance to share peach cobbler with Daveed Diggs ("Blindspotting") and visit a boxing gym with Ryan Coogler ("Creed") in Oakland. In each adventure, Mitchell sneaks in an advanced tutorial on cinema.

9 p.m., Epix

Paint by numbers

Writer/director Dan Gilroy teams up again with his "Nightcrawler" stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo for "Velvet Buzzsaw," which paints a picture of what would happen if "I Know What You Did Last Summer" were set in the art world. Toni Collette and John Malkovich are also in the frame.

Now streaming on Netflix

Black market

For "Black Memorabilia," a documentary about artifacts that reinforce the notion of white supremacy, filmmaker Chico Colvard uses three protagonists, including a Chinese manufacturer named Jian who muses on her role in bringing such items to the U.S. marketplace. But Jian is a made-up character and while Colvard admits to the fictional device upfront, it's disappointing that he didn't use her screen time to introduce more African-Americans sharing the pain they feel seeing Sambo and Uncle Tom up for sale.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin