Some days are Diamond

Mercedes Iman Diamond of Minneapolis will be strutting her stuff in a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She is the first Muslim to compete on the long-running reality series. Even if she doesn’t take the crown, at least she can say she performed for Miley Cyrus, who goes undercover to spy on the performers in this season premiere.

8 p.m. VH1

Mamma mia

Catherine Reitman, daughter of director Ivan Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) and brother to Jason Reitman (“Juno”), proves she has talent all her own with “Workin’ Moms,” the Canadian sitcom that is finally available to American audiences. Reitman plays one of several mothers returning from maternity leave, none of whom are quite prepared for being back on the job while dealing with mood swings, breast-feeding and independently minded nannies.

Now streaming on Netflix

Can we talk?

In the third season of “Better Things,” creator and star Pamela Adlon still has some insightful observations about dating, sexism in the workplace and divorce. But the series is at its best when it showcases the sharply written — and often sharp-tongued — conversations between her character and her three very different children. Those mother-daughter talks are sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking, always revealing. If realism and honesty count for anything, Adlon is TV’s Mother of the Year.

9 p.m. FX

Neal Justin