Warning signs

Hulu beat its more prominent competitor Netflix to the punch when “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first streaming series to win best drama. “The Looming Tower” just might follow suit with a sophisticated writing team, including former Minnesotan Ali Selim, and a brilliant cast led by Jeff Daniels as the FBI counterterrorism leader who saw the Sept. 11 attacks coming. This is what grown-up TV is all about.

Now streaming on Hulu

The not-so-great beyond

The star of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” may be a con artist, but he’s one who has convinced increasingly big names to invite him into their homes. In the third season premiere, unabashed fan Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) seems blown away by Henry’s reading, even if the messages from beyond are a little on the obvious side.

Running on empty

“Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” may leave you catching your breath, not from laughter but from the spectacle of a 45-year-old comedian trying to get away with a younger man’s act. Keeping up with his more famous siblings seems exhausting, but it’s less tiring than sitting through another season of NBC’s “Marlon.”

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin





