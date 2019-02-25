Busting a move
"World of Dance" may not be bringing any new moves to Season 3, but it has an intriguing field, with 50-plus acts vying for the $1 million grand prize. The competitors trying to impress Jennifer Lopez include the winners of "India's Got Talent," a "popper" whose online videos have racked up 200 million views and a ballerina who has performed at Radio City Music Hall.
8 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11; moves to its regular 7 p.m. Sun. time slot this weekend
Gone fishing
Soledad O'Brien braves below-freezing temperatures to report on the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza for "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel." The correspondent plays the puzzled big-city gal role to perfection, eventually succumbing to the pleasures of the sport — although I don't think she'll be investing in her own ice shanty anytime soon.
9 p.m. HBO
Pesos to burn
"Mexican Dynasties" could just as easily be titled "Lifestyles of the Rico y Famoso." The three families in this new series have their share of spoiled brats, most notably a would-be singer who won't leave the comforts of his parents' penthouse, but at least none of them is dating a Kardashian. Yet.
9 p.m. Bravo
Neal Justin
