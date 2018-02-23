Battle of the ‘Network’ stars

The idea of watching Bryan Cranston as mad-as-hell anchor Howard Beale is intriguing — and expensive. He’s currently tackling the role on stage in London. You’ll just have to settle for the original 1976 film “Network,” which earned Peter Finch a posthumous Oscar, defeating a mad-as-hell Sylvester Stallone, who was contending as Rocky Balboa.

2:15 a.m. Sunday, TCM

Not just for laughs

Patton Oswalt, one of our smartest standups, is also a terrific character actor, most notably as the voice of semi-reason in Syfy’s “Happy!” and NBC’s “A.P. Bio.” This should come as no surprise to those who saw his heart-tugging performance as Charlize Theron’s should-be love interest in 2011’s “Young Adult,” a comedy written by former Twin Cities writer Diablo Cody and shot partly in Minnesota.

7 p.m. Sunday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Fatal vision

For those who still have the stomach for it, “The Walking Dead” returns for the second half of its eighth season with an 82-minute episode, a running time that gives us some extra time to say goodbye to the character of Carl (Chandler Riggs), who is unlikely to recover from last year’s zombie bite.

8 p.m. Sunday, AMC

Neal Justin