Enemies at the gate
As celebrity feuds go, the one between former “Sex and the City” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrell is a doozy, with the former claiming the two were never gal pals. Let’s hope “Live With Kelly and Ryan” stops swooning over guest Parker long enough to get to the bottom of this national tragedy.
9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5
Slice of life
Those who prefer their pizza with the works should order up the first episode of “Ugly Delicious,” the delightfully messy new series by renowned chef David Chang, who is grounded enough to appreciate the occasional slice of Domino’s. Celebrity diners like Aziz Ansari, Jimmy Kimmel and Ali Wong will make you want to sample from the entire eight-episode menu, which also going deep on fried rice, tacos and shrimp.
Starts streaming on Netflix at midnight
Setting records
“The 2018 Global Spin Awards,” taped last week, honored the best celebrity DJ while paying tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Timbaland and Breaking Barriers Award winner Jermaine Dupri. Snoop Dogg presides over highlights from the ceremony.
8 p.m., Revolt
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.