Enemies at the gate

As celebrity feuds go, the one between former “Sex and the City” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrell is a doozy, with the former claiming the two were never gal pals. Let’s hope “Live With Kelly and Ryan” stops swooning over guest Parker long enough to get to the bottom of this national tragedy.

9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Slice of life

Those who prefer their pizza with the works should order up the first episode of “Ugly Delicious,” the delightfully messy new series by renowned chef David Chang, who is grounded enough to appreciate the occasional slice of Domino’s. Celebrity diners like Aziz Ansari, Jimmy Kimmel and Ali Wong will make you want to sample from the entire eight-episode menu, which also going deep on fried rice, tacos and shrimp.

Starts streaming on Netflix at midnight

Setting records

“The 2018 Global Spin Awards,” taped last week, honored the best celebrity DJ while paying tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Timbaland and Breaking Barriers Award winner Jermaine Dupri. Snoop Dogg presides over highlights from the ceremony.

8 p.m., Revolt

Neal Justin