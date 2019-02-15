How we met her mother

“This Is Us” often juggles so many story lines and so many characters that even die-hard followers sometimes feel like “This Is Nauseous.” The latest episode, which deals only with the back story for Susan Kelechi Watson’s Beth, slows down the madcap pace without reducing the steady flow of tears. Phylicia Rashad’s performance as Beth’s no-nonsense mother, Carol, could finally win her an Emmy.

8 p.m. Tue., KARE, Ch. 11

Temple of doom

“Deadpool” and “Hellboy” fans won’t want to miss “Doom Patrol,” an equally subversive entry in the comic book genre featuring a motley crew of crimefighters in need of super-therapy. The wisecracking cast includes Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane and a morose river of slime.

Now streaming on DC Universe

Making the sun rise

“Sammy Davis Jr.: I Gotta Be Me” would be dazzling if it consisted only of clips of the all-around entertainer’s performances, from stealing scenes in 1933’s “Rufus Jones for President” from Ethel Waters to challenging Gregory Hines to a tap-off in 1989, less than a year before Davis’ death. But director Sam Pollard is equally interested in Davis’ complicated role in the civil rights movement. However you look at it, the “American Masters” film is a tour de force.

8 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin