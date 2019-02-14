Order in the court

As courtroom procedurals go, "Proven Innocent" is fairly standard stuff. But with the stellar cast, which includes Minneapolis native Vincent Kartheiser and TV legend Kelsey Grammer, you're occasionally tricked into thinking you're witnessing the Crime Show of the Century. Chances are the illusion won't last.

8 p.m. Friday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Expense accounts

In "Dating Around," we watch an eligible single engage in carbon-copy dates with five prospective mates. The production budget is higher than most shows in the genre, which will help viewers overlook the somewhat sleazy premise; you almost expect rom-com queen Meg Ryan to make a cameo. Kudos to producers for embracing diversity throughout the six-part series.

Now streaming on Netflix

The impossible dream

Jennifer Lopez took some heat for leading a tribute to Motown during last weekend's Grammy Awards. Perhaps music fans will be more forgiving for her participation in the "Elvis All-Star Tribute Special," although re-creating Presley's monumental 1968 comeback concert seems like a fool's errand. Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban are among the other big stars who appear to be gluttons for punishment.

8 p.m. Sunday, KARE, Ch. 11

Slice of life

When Lorena Bobbitt sliced off her husband's private part in 1993, it should have sparked a national conversation about marital abuse. Instead, it became a running gag on "The Howard Stern Show." The four-hour documentary "Lorena" attempts to take the case seriously, but its intentions are often drowned out by the talking heads' giddiness at being back in the spotlight.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin