The unmasked comic

“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho” is being billed as a stand-up special, but it’s really more of an opportunity for “The Masked Singer” judge to share anecdotes from his gigs on “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Hangover” movies. Jeong’s enthusiasm and interplay with the audience make up for the lack of punchlines.

Now streaming on Netflix

Setting sail

In “The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook,” Sam Neill admits upfront that he’s no historian, but he’s more than able as a tour guide retracing the famed explorer’s voyages. Neill has a real flair for interviewing — or maybe he’s just happy to be on an adventure without dinosaurs on his tail.

9 p.m. Ovation

Get your motor running

“Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon” tracks the battle between Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, two of auto racing’s fiercest — and feared — drivers. Some of the sport’s biggest names weigh in on their accomplishments and unlikely friendship in this documentary coproduced by NASCAR.

9 p.m. Fox Sports One

Neal Justin