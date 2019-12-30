It’s creek to me

Critical acclaim tends to fade for comedies over time. “Schitt’s Creek” has bucked the trend. The sitcom, which stars “SCTV” veterans Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, earned four Emmy nominations this year, the first time the show has gotten any sort of major awards love since its 2015 debut. See what all the fuss is about in this marathon of all 66 episodes. The sixth and final season premieres next Tuesday.

11 a.m., Pop TV

A ring-a-ding-ding

There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve dates, but I’m going with the resilient Hoda Kotb, who will co-host “A Toast to 2019!” alongside Jenna Bush Hager, who has turned out to be a pretty solid substitute for Kathie Lee Gifford. The “Today” personalities welcome Kristen Bell, Martin Short and Maya Rudolph as a prelude to more traditional ceremonies with regular emcees Carson Daly, Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and Steve Harvey on various channels.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Darling Nikki

“The Degenerates,” Netflix’s latest attempt to establish itself as the best stand-up club on television, features six comics who had a terrific 2019, but none more than Nikki Glaser. The brutally honest comedian, who will appear Feb. 21 at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, shined in both revealing interviews on “The Howard Stern Show” and during the “Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.”

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin