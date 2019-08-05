They were stardust

Everyone and their grandmother claims they were at the most famous musical festival of all time, but the people interviewed for "Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation" appear to be on the up and up. A couple of musicians weigh in, most notably David Crosby, but filmmaker Barak Goodman is more interested in hearing from the spectators who weathered a vicious thunderstorm, a food shortage and a set by Sha Na Na.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Let's stay together

Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure may have broken up years ago, but they bicker like an old married couple in "Flipping Exes," a new series in which the two put aside their differences to score in the real estate business. Carmel, Ind., may not seem like the sexiest setting for a show, but Klemm convinces viewers that her town is every bit as salacious as Beverly Hills. She's that good a salesperson.

9 p.m., Bravo

Trading places

Glenn Stearns tries to prove he can go from rags to riches all over again in "Undercover Billionaire." In the series, he gets dropped off in Erie, Pa., with only $100, a pickup truck and a mission to wind up with $1 million in 90 days. It's interesting to watch the corporate dude try to sell dog toys to skeptical customers who are probably wondering why he's skipping his gig as a Walmart greeter.

9 p.m., Discovery Channel

Neal Justin