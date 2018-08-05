Louisiana reign

Just a week after the premiere of the docuseries "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" comes "Sugar Town," an equally powerful two-part movie that travels to a racially divided city in Louisiana where people begin questioning the authorities' insistence that a 22-year-old man committed suicide in the back of a police car. Sheriff Louis Ackal — who has the swagger of Jack Nicholson in "A Few Good Men" — eventually becomes the target of civil rights advocates and the filmmakers.

7 p.m., Investigation Discovery

A Whiter shade of Saul

Will Walter White and Jesse Pinkman finally make an appearance in "Better Call Saul"? Producers say the spinoff series, beginning its fourth season, will increasingly tread into "Breaking Bad" turf as things take a darker turn for Albuquerque attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk).

8 p.m., AMC

Animation sensation

The animé wizards behind the 2016 international hit "Your Name" — one of Japan's highest-grossing movies ever — bring us "Flavors of Youth." Set in China, this anthology film is alternately wistful, humorous and heart-tugging as it evokes memories of younger days through episodes by three directors.

Now streaming on Netflix

