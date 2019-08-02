Warrior detective

Lucy Lawless’ character in “My Life Is Murder” is much more vulnerable than Xena the Warrior Princess, but she makes up for being Chakram-less by hurling wicked one-liners. The Australian mystery series doesn’t bother too much with whodunit. It’s more invested in watching its star flirt and finagle her way to the truth.

Starts streaming Mon. on Acorn TV

They were stardust

Everyone and their grandmother claims they were at the most famous musical festival of all time, but the people interviewed for “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” appear to be on the up and up. A couple of musicians weigh in, most notably David Crosby, but filmmaker Barak Goodman is more interested in the spectators who weathered a thunderstorm, a food shortage and a set by Sha Na Na.

8 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

One fine Day

The mockumentary series “Sherman’s Showcase” does a clever job of satirizing Prince’s story, but the real hoot in this new episode is Morris Day. The “Purple Rain” scene stealer is supposedly on hand to host the retrospective, but there’s more than enough time for a spoof on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with Day playing a troubled teen who needs to be rescued from the mean streets of Minneapolis. It doesn’t make much sense, but neither does “Jungle Love” — and they’re both irresistible.

9 p.m. Wed., IFC

Neal Justin