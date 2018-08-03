View to a kill

TV's latest true-crime series, "I Am a Killer," tries to put you inside the head of a death-row inmate. In the first of 10 episodes, Texas convict Kenneth Foster recounts the crime that put him behind bars — even though his friend pulled the trigger and Foster was just the getaway driver. Does he deserve his punishment? This promises to be a chilling ride.

Now streaming on Netflix

Young blood

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland and Maren Morris are among the acts featured in the "iHeartCountry Festival," taped in Austin, Texas, this past spring. But for casual country fans, the real draw may be the "Walmart Yodel Kid" — 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, who's gone from viral video sensation to a bona fide contender with his own top-10 country single, "Famous."

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

The next tastemaker

Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay prepare to anoint the next "Food Network Star" in Sunday's season finale. Preferably with hollandaise sauce.

8 p.m. Sunday, Food Network

TIM CAMPBELL