Hear her roar

This "Breaking Big" episode featuring Gretchen Carlson was taped before calls for her resignation as a Miss America chairwoman, but this half-hour profile shows that the Anoka native may be able to stand the heat. Carlson's parents coo over their daughter, especially when looking back at the time she soloed with the Minnesota Orchestra. But the former Fox News anchor performs best when facing questions about her decision to accuse Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

8:30 p.m. Friday, TPT Life

A bottle of red

"Dinner for Two" starts off by serving viewers a "Ghost"-like love story with Tristan "Mack" Wilds romancing his deceased wife over grub. But just as you get ready to start humming the chorus of "Unchained Melody," the movie turns into a public-service announcement about alcohol abuse. It's a noble effort, but you may end up feeling like Mom sneaked broccoli into the chocolate mousse.

6 p.m. Sunday, TV One

Pierce

He's the boss

John Krasinski stands tall as the latest leading man to inhabit "Jack Ryan," but the real tough guy to watch in this complex but engaging series is Wendell Pierce, a character actor who has been searching nearly a decade for a role as memorable as his seen-it-all detective Bunk Moreland in "The Wire." This is it. As a CIA supervisor struggling with his Muslim faith and a humiliating demotion, Pierce steals every scene he's in, a crime even Ryan can't prevent.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

The Missouri breaks

When Emmy nominations were announced last month, "Ozark" wound up with four, including two for actor and director Jason Bateman. The "Arrested Development" star is once again behind the camera for the first two episodes of Season 2, which will go a long way in determining whether this drama is worthy of the early praise or simply "Breaking Bad Lite."

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin