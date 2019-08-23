Signed, sealed, delivered

Another documentary about the Motown legacy could come across like a broken record, but the soundtrack to "Hitsville: The Making of Motown" is just too irresistible. In addition to snippets from some of pop's greatest singles, viewers get to tag along with label founder Berry Gordy and songwriter Smokey Robinson as they replay the hits and even make a friendly wager over which artist was the first to record "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

Comedy club

Minnesota native Alice Wetterlund is part of Amazon Prime's campaign to be taken seriously as a destination for laughs. In addition to Wetterlund's witty showcase, "My Mama Is a Human and So Am I," the streaming platform is offering up the new stand-up specials "Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight" and "Mike E. Winfield: Stepman." Much more to come.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

A league of their own

"A Lifetime of Sundays" offers a compelling history of professional football through the eyes of four current female owners, the youngest of which is a spry 81. Because the film was coproduced by the NFL — the commissioner's wife, Jane Skinner Goodell, handles the interviews — it doesn't really tackle the topic of sexism in the sport, but the fortitude of these groundbreakers speaks volumes.

Noon Sunday, ESPN

Neal Justin