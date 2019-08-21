The race is on

The competition series "Hyperdrive" is auto racing's answer to "American Ninja Warrior." Car nuts will dig watching amateur drivers tackle the intricate obstacle courses. For everyone else, it's about as exciting as spending the afternoon playing Hot Wheels with the kids.

Now streaming on Netflix

The goodbye girl

"Baskets" wraps up its four-season run with Louie Anderson's Christine Baskets saying an emotional farewell to her twins, both played by Zach Galifianakis. Yes, this was Galifianakis' project, but Anderson consistently stole the show, receiving an Emmy along the way. The Minnesota native's final scenes may earn him another.

9 p.m., FX

Family dinner

Chef Bobby Flay adds another show to his workload with "The Flay List," but this time he's exploring New York restaurants with his 20-something daughter Sophie. Fried chicken, burgers and lobster rolls are all on the menu.

9:30 p.m., Food Network

Neal Justin