Say a little prayer

You would assume that the most powerful force in Washington is the president. But "The Family" argues that it's actually a mysterious religious group that uses its influence to set the political agenda. The first episode of the five-part series relies a little too heavily on author Jeff Sharlet, who clearly doesn't have much faith in the organization. Future installments strike more of a balance.

Now streaming on Netflix

Prom date

Ever wonder how stage performers kill time between the matinee and evening shows? If they are guests on "Broadway Sandwich," they spend it with amiable host Garen Scribner. In the Season 2 premiere, he prepares scallops with "The Prom" star Isabelle McCalla, who is just as charming in her cramped kitchen as she is on stage. Upcoming guests include stars from "Beetlejuice," "The Cher Show" and "Pretty Woman."

Now streaming at ALL ARTS on Facebook Watch and YouTube

Still desperate

"Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry is back, this time with "Why Women Kill," a series that follows three women living in the same house, but during three different time periods. Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

Neal Justin