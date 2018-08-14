Finding strength

The new docuseries “Raising Tourette’s” spotlights five families, each raising adolescents dealing with Tourette’s syndrome. The cast includes an 11-year-old Army brat who plays the cello to control his tics and a 16-year-old who uses videos on social media to build his confidence.

9 p.m., A&E

How sweet it is

Adam Levine is taking a break from “The Voice” and moving like Jagger to produce “Sugar,” a new series in which stars including Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg give pop-up performances to fans who have given back to their communities.

Now streaming on YouTube Premium

Peter Finch played newscaster Howard Beale in “Network.”

Anchors away

Bryan Cranston recently starred in a London stage production of “Network,” the Paddy Chayefsky tale that eerily seemed to forecast the current age of media. While we wait to see whether the play comes stateside, revisit the original 1976 movie that earned Peter Finch a posthumous Oscar as the “mad as hell” anchor Howard Beale.

10:45 p.m., TCM

Neal Justin