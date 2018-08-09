Sex as a weapon

A formerly overweight teenager (Debby Ryan) seeks revenge on bullies via the beauty-pageant route in "Insatiable," a sassy new sitcom that plays out like a telenovela with a decidedly Southern accent. Ryan, a former Disney Channel regular, doesn't hesitate to show she's all grown up, a transformation that may startle those who still picture her as the title star of "Jessie."

Now streaming on Netflix

Murder, she wrote

"Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence" may not be as star-studded as 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," but true mystery lovers care more about the author's intricate plots than drooling over Johnny Depp. They won't be disappointed by this three-part series in which every member of the Argyll family is a prime suspect in the death of a not-so-beloved matriarch.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Trading places

The latest film version of "Freaky Friday" owes more to the musical stage production than either of the previous movies with original songs from the team behind "If" and "Next to Normal." As always, though, expect mother and daughter to learn tons from each other when they accidentally exchange bodies.

7 p.m. Fri., Disney Channel

Rae of light

Issa Rae is still starving for affection in the third season of "Insecure," although the dude who throws up in her Uber is awfully cute. Look for appearances this season from Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown and singer Hayley Kiyoko.

9:30 p.m. Sun., HBO

Neal Justin