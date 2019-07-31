Dancing with the stars

TCM's "Summer of Stars" is a film lover's dream come true, with a different legend featured around the clock every day of August. The festival kicks off with former University of Minnesota journalism major Henry Fonda. If you can catch only one of the featured films, make it 1957's "12 Angry Men." Other actors getting the 24-hour treatment this month include Shirley Temple, Lena Horne and Kirk Douglas.

9 p.m., TCM

Let's make a deal

The real estate business is less than stellar in the eighth season of "Million Dollar Listing New York," but the agents' woes make for great television. Watching the pompous stars go overboard trying to land their commissions is a lot more fun than watching the "Real Housewives" try to claw their way up the social ladder.

8 p.m., Bravo

I've got a secret

The docuseries "No One Saw a Thing" shows how a small town can keep a secret — especially if it involves hiding the identify of those who murdered the local bully. The six episodes rely heavily on old news footage, most notably from Morley Safer's reporting for a "60 Minutes" episode.

10 p.m., Sundance Channel

Neal Justin