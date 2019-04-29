On the road again

"On Tour With Asperger's Are Us" may not offer a back seat to the funniest road trip in the land, but passengers are more than fascinating. The six-part documentary series, produced by the Duplass brothers, follows four autistic comics as they face the same challenges as other standups, including an RV that's always breaking down and bombing in front of restless crowds.

7 p.m. HBO

Hoop dreams

"The Dominican Dream" profiles Felipe Lopez, an immigrant who was once touted as the next Michael Jordan. On paper, the promising basketball player fell short of expectations, but director Jonathan Hock sets out to show that there are other ways of winning. Fellow Dominican Alex Rodriguez and former Timberwolves player Chauncey Billups are among the athletes weighing in.

8 p.m. ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Second chances

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that sentencing children to life in prison was unconstitutional. That made quite a few inmates eligible for a chance at freedom. "Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" looks at a different case every week, starting with Curtis Brooks, who was 15 when he took part in a gruesome murder in Aurora, Colo., in 1995. You'll see his parole hearing from the sides of the victim's loved ones and Brooks himself.

9 p.m. A&E

Neal Justin