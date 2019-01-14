TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says a Boeing 707 Kyrgyz cargo plane has crashed west of Tehran amid severe weather and that there are fears all 10 crew members have been killed.
The TV says a fire engulfed the plane immediately after the crash in the town of Safadasht. It's about 50 kilometers, or 30 miles, southwest of Tehran. It says rescue teams, including ambulances and a helicopter, have rushed to the site of the crash.
The report says the crash occurred as the plane was making a landing approach heading for the wrong airport and trying to land at a non-commercial airport near a residential area instead of a cargo airport some 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles away.
The plane was carrying a cargo of meat from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to Iran.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.