LOS ANGELES — "Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.
The 60-year-old host says in a video a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.
Norville says it was nothing until recently, when the doctor said it was a "very localized form of cancer." Norville says she will not need chemotherapy.
She asked viewers to pray for her and her surgeon.
Norville has anchored "Inside Edition" since 1995.
