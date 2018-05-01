WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A former CNBC television director has admitted to spying on his nanny with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his suburban New York home.
Daniel Switzen, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful surveillance. He was arrested in November.
Westchester prosecutors say Switzen placed a secret camera inside a tissue box in his bathroom to record the nanny and her friends on video. The camera was discovered by the nanny.
Switzen faces 1 ½ to 4 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 21. His lawyer calls him a "very decent family man."
He'll be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
