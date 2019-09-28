OPELIKA, Ala. — The Tuskegee Airmen's legacy will take flight once again with the launch of a new Air Force jet.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Air Force is honoring the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet, the Boeing T-7A.
Military officials last year chose the T-7A as the next-generation trainer jet for the Air Force. It will be known as the Red Hawk and carry the same red-tail markings.
The all-black Tuskegee aviators broke racial barriers with their courage and aviation skills. They were known as the Red Tails because of the iconic red paint on the tail of their aircraft.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Tuskegee Airmen's legacy to soar on new Air Force jet
The Tuskegee Airmen's legacy will take flight once again with the launch of a new Air Force jet.
National
Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam
President Donald Trump is enjoying a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday.
National
What's next as House committees launch impeachment probes
House Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment of President Donald Trump, with hearings and depositions starting this coming week.
National
Researchers question Census Bureau's new approach to privacy
In an age of rapidly advancing computer power, the U.S. Census Bureau recently undertook an experiment to see if census answers could threaten the privacy of the people who fill out the questionnaires.
National
Judge sorry for comment about tree falling on Texas governor
A county administrator in Texas is apologizing for saying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "hates trees because one fell on him."