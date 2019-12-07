FREDERICK, Md. — A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.
Retired Army Air Forces Col. Charles McGee flew a private jet Friday between Frederick, Maryland, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, news outlets reported.
The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.
McGee is one of the Air Force's most celebrated pilots. He flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.
McGee, who turned 100 on Saturday, attributes positive thinking to his longevity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Tuskegee Airman celebrates 100th birthday with flight
A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.
National
Florida man faces prison for defying 'red flag' gun law
A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state's "red flag" law.
National
Pensacola naval base shooting tests US-Saudi relations
Top U.S. defense and military officials on Saturday reaffirmed America's continued commitment to and relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student's deadly attack at a Navy base in Florida.
National
House impeachment report looks at abuse, bribery, corruption
Previewing potential articles of impeachment, the House Democrats on Saturday issued a lengthy report drawing on history and the Founding Fathers to lay out the legal argument over the case against President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine.
Variety
New Standards delight with holiday-show surprises John C. Reilly, Suburbs, Wallets
After a health hiatus, Chan Poling came back with a little help from his many musical friends.