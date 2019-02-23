ROSWELL, N.M. — A New Mexico woman is on a desperate hunt for her disappearing pet that can't run fast and can't be missed — a 100-pound tortoise.
KOB-TV reports Dusty the Turtle went missing earlier this month in Roswell, New Mexico after strong winds knocked open a gate that housed him.
Shana Emmert, who was pet sitting Dusty for her niece, says she believes the turtle strolled away from the backyard and into the desert during the wind storm.
According to Emmert's neighbors, the 100-pound (45-kilogram) Dusty was last spotted near Berrendo Creek in Roswell and hasn't been seen since.
The family is offering a $500 reward for the turtle's safe return.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Alaska senator says she's likely to back Trump disapproval
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she is likely to support a resolution of disapproval over President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure more money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Variety
Taking steps to recognize Boston's long ties to slavery
Boston is taking a step toward recognizing the role slavery played at one of its most visited landmarks.
Music
The Latest: Chicago police: R. Kelly under arrest
The Latest on charges against singer R. Kelly (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-2-5(five, two, five)05-07-08-19-45(five, seven, eight, nineteen, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $150,000Estimated jackpot: $224 million02-06-08-15-17(two, six, eight, fifteen, seventeen)Estimated jackpot: $25,000Estimated…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-06-08-15-17(two, six, eight, fifteen, seventeen)Estimated jackpot: $25,000
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.