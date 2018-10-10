ATLANTA — Candace Parker has been hired by Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator for NBA games this season on TNT and NBA TV.
Turner announced Wednesday that Parker, who is still playing for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will provide analysis on NBA TV's "GameTime" studio show and will be part of the "Players Only" telecasts on both networks.
The two-time league MVP and 2016 WNBA champion also will be a part of Turner's and CBS' coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. She was a studio analyst for Turner during last year's tournament.
Parker says in a statement that she is happy to resume broadcasting with Turner and that it allows her to share her love of the sport with viewers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania as hurricane hits Florida
With Hurricane Michael pounding Florida's Panhandle, President Donald Trump flew to Pennsylvania for a Republican campaign rally on Wednesday, saying he didn't want to let his supporters down.
Variety
The Latest: Michael crosses into Georgia as Category 3 storm
The Latest on Hurricane Michael (all times Eastern):
National
US increases pressure on Saudis over writer's disappearance
President Donald Trump demanded answers Wednesday from Saudi Arabia about the fate of a missing Saudi writer as lawmakers pushed for sanctions and a top Republican said the man was likely killed after entering a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
National
GOP official resigns over post on Davids and 'reservation'
A local GOP official has resigned his party post in Kansas after fellow Republicans condemned his social media attack saying a Native American congressional candidate will be "sent back packing to the reservation."
Variety
Markets Right Now: White House downplays market plunge
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.