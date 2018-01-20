ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say a bus carrying mostly people going on a ski trip has crashed into trees on the side of a road, killing 11 passengers and injuring 44 others.
Governor Ozdemir Cakacak of Eskisehir province said the bus was travelling from the Turkish capital of Ankara to the western city of Bursa when it crashed on a road in his region early Saturday.
The cause of the crash, which occurred on the first day of a school holiday, was under investigation.
The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the bus driver as telling police that he veered toward the side of the road to avoid what he thought was a stray dog in the road.
