BERLIN — German police say unidentified assailants apparently started a fire at a Turkish restaurant in an eastern city that saw violent anti-migrant protests recently.
Saxony state police said residents were woken up by a loud bang at the restaurant in Chemnitz early Thursday, followed by smoke. They saw three people running away and getting in a car. The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.
A police statement said that "a xenophobic motive currently cannot be ruled out" but that they are investigating "in all directions." They urged more witnesses to come forward.
Anti-foreigner violence erupted in Chemnitz after the killing of a German man in August in which migrants are suspects. A kosher restaurant was also attacked on the sidelines of one protest.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.