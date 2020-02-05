ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media say a plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks.
The plane belonging to Pegagus airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported.
NTV television said the plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a road.
The fuselage appears to have broken into three peaces
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Turkish media say plane has skidded off runway in Istanbul
Turkish media say a plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.
World
At least 2 die as bad weather batters Eastern Europe
At least two people died Wednesday in central and eastern Europe as strong winds, heavy rain and snow battered the region.
World
The Latest: 2 jets carrying American evacuees land in US
The Latest on a virus outbreak that began in China (all times local):
World
Baghdad tells military officials to minimize US reliance
The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said, in the latest tensions between Washington and Baghdad after an American strike killed a top Iranian general and Iraqi militia commander.
World
Russia voices concern over new US nuclear weapon
A senior Russian diplomat raised concern Wednesday about the United States deploying a new submarine-launched nuclear weapon, saying the move signaled Washington's belief that it could wage a limited nuclear conflict.