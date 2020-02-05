ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media say a plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks.

The plane belonging to Pegagus airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported.

NTV television said the plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a road.

The fuselage appears to have broken into three peaces