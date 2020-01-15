ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency said Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.
Anadolu Agency said it did had no information on where its employees, including one Turkish citizen, were taken to following the raid late Tuesday.
The raid comes amid tense relations between Turkey and Egypt. Turkey, which backed Egypt's deposed former president, Mohamed Morsi, has been staunch critic of current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the raid and demanded the immediate release of the Anadolu employees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Documents suggest Thomas Markle may testify in Meghan suit
The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could be called as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, court papers reveal.
World
Putin announces constitutional reform, his PM steps down
President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of his prime minister Wednesday after proposing constitutional amendments that could herald his intention to carve out a position that would let him stay at Russia's helm after his presidency ends.
World
Smelly Rio de Janeiro water supply has residents on edge
There's a creeping sense of alarm in Rio de Janeiro after more than a week of foul tasting and smelling tap water in dozens of neighborhoods. Rumors are flying, and residents are hoarding bottled water.
World
Turkish agency says staff members detained in Cairo
Turkey's state-run news agency said Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.
World
Police: Mafia ripped off EU for millions in farm aid
Crime clans of the Sicilian Mafia working in cahoots with public officials defrauded the European Union of more than 10 million euros ($11 million) in agricultural aid, Italian authorities said Wednesday.