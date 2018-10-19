ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official says a summit between the leaders of Turkey, France, Germany and Russia will be held in Istanbul this month to discuss the conflict in Syria.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, in a written statement Friday said a summit will take place on Oct. 27.
Russia and Turkey reached an agreement last month to set up a demilitarized zone around the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib preventing a government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in the country.
Kalin says all aspects of the Syrian conflict are expected to be discussed, including the situation on the ground, the Idlib agreement as well as efforts for a lasting solution to the conflict.
